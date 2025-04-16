Left Menu

Rugby Australia's Bold Moves Amid Financial Challenges

Rugby Australia reported a significant financial loss for 2024 due to costly programs and a disappointing World Cup performance. Yet, potential gains are foreseen from future events like the Lions tour. CEO Phil Waugh remains optimistic about the future financial health of Australian rugby.

16-04-2025
Rugby Australia (RA) has announced a substantial A$36.80 million loss for 2024, driven by strategic but costly initiatives to integrate struggling Super Rugby teams and financial backing for the now-defunct Melbourne Rebels.

This latest loss follows a A$9.2 million deficit from 2023 after a disappointing World Cup performance in France, as well as a larger A$27.1 million shortfall during the pandemic in 2020. However, RA maintains the outlook isn't entirely grim, with expectations to benefit from the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour and the 2027 World Cup.

CEO Phil Waugh emphasized ongoing efforts to build a sustainable future, citing a new broadcasting deal and leadership changes as steps towards a thriving rugby model in Australia.

