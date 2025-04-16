Robert Vadra Faces ED Again: Politics, Land Deals, and Allegations

Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second consecutive day of questioning. The inquiry pertains to a 2008 money laundering case linked to a controversial Haryana land deal.

Accompanying him was his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad. Before entering the ED office, the couple exchanged a hug, underscoring their solidarity in the face of the ongoing probe.

Vadra, aged 56, has described the ED's actions as a 'political vendetta', asserting that he has consistently cooperated with investigative authorities and provided a substantial dossier of documents. He stresses the importance of concluding cases that date back two decades, as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)