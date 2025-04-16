BJD Organizational Elections Near Completion Amidst Political Tensions

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is nearing the completion of its organizational elections, as it approaches the final stage of a six-phase process. Senior leader Pratap Keshari Deb announced the progress, stressing the strategic significance of the elections in restructuring the party's internal framework, especially against the backdrop of growing dissent over the BJD's split voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The recent elections to appoint district-level presidents concluded with minimal contention, marking a step towards the final phase - the selection of the State Council. These organizational reforms aim to enhance party unity and discipline amidst escalating tensions regarding the bill's passage, which has polarized opinions within the ranks.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other party stalwarts have publicly refuted claims of infighting, underscoring continued allegiance under Patnaik's leadership. They emphasized that former member V. Kartikeyan Pandian, who has been criticized due to the recent controversy, left the party over a year ago and should not be implicated in current disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)