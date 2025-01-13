Left Menu

Digital Tech Reunites Families at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw over 250 individuals reunited with their families on the first day using digital initiatives and traditional police measures. Featuring 'Khoya-Paya' centres equipped with modern facilities and social media tools, the event effectively managed the massive gathering of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:23 IST
The commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj was marked by the sacred Paush Purnima bathing festival, drawing over 1.5 crore devotees to the Triveni Sangam. Leveraging both traditional and modern methods, authorities managed reunions of more than 250 separated individuals with their families.

To control the crowd, initiatives like 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps and police assistance centres were set up. Notably, digital 'Khoya-Paya' centres equipped with technology such as 55-inch LED screens provided timely information and facilitated the smooth reunification process.

The UP government's strategic deployment of digital tools and social media platforms like Facebook, X, and WhatsApp played a crucial role in locating missing persons, showcasing a blend of tradition and modernity in managing such large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

