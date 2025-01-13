Strengthening Bridges: US-India Cultural and Economic Ties

Outgoing US ambassador Eric Garcetti praised the strengthening ties between the United States and India, emphasizing people-to-people connections amidst concerns over Donald Trump's impending immigration policies.

At a recent event, he noted that the US issued over a million non-immigrant visas to Indians in 2024. Garcetti also pointed out efforts to eliminate visa wait times, highlighting a 60% increase in visa processing and the use of AI to enhance the system.

The ambassador stressed the significance of the Indian diaspora, cultural ties, and the bilateral investment, while underscoring ongoing initiatives to prevent illegal trade of cultural properties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)