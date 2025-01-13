Left Menu

Strengthening Bridges: US-India Cultural and Economic Ties

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US ambassador, emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties between the US and India despite concerns over the incoming Trump administration's immigration policy. He highlighted increased visa issuances and heralded the Indian diaspora as a crucial link, also noting significant cultural exchanges between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:36 IST
Outgoing US ambassador Eric Garcetti praised the strengthening ties between the United States and India, emphasizing people-to-people connections amidst concerns over Donald Trump's impending immigration policies.

At a recent event, he noted that the US issued over a million non-immigrant visas to Indians in 2024. Garcetti also pointed out efforts to eliminate visa wait times, highlighting a 60% increase in visa processing and the use of AI to enhance the system.

The ambassador stressed the significance of the Indian diaspora, cultural ties, and the bilateral investment, while underscoring ongoing initiatives to prevent illegal trade of cultural properties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

