Trump Administration Faces Criminal Contempt Charges Over Deportations

Officials from the Trump administration could face criminal contempt charges for violating a federal judge's order to halt deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. This development was confirmed in a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, who cited 'probable cause' to hold officials in criminal contempt due to their 'willful disregard' for a March 15 order.

Judge Boasberg's decision marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the judicial and executive branches, following claims by migrants' lawyers that those deported were unjustly identified as gang members without an opportunity to contest the allegations. This ruling is the closest any court has come to suggesting punishment for the administration since President Trump assumed office on January 20.

The Trump administration faces over 150 legal challenges to its policies. Criticism has grown, with accusations of deliberate non-compliance with court orders. Meanwhile, Trump has called for Boasberg's impeachment following his latest decision, which drew a rare public rebuke from U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made headlines by retweeting a post appearing to mock the court's order.

