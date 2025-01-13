Goa Triumphs National Averages in Tourism

In a compelling address to tourism stakeholders, Goa's tourism sector reportedly outperforms the national average, according to state minister Rohan Khaunte. The minister highlighted the state government's initiatives in educating visitors about local culture and traditions while dismissing reports of declining tourist numbers.

The minister acknowledged the unique challenges faced by popular tourist destinations, citing social media influencers' concerns over issues like waste management and crowded beaches. Plans are underway to present and discuss these matters at the upcoming Goa Tourism Board meeting, aimed at reinforcing sustainable tourism practices.

Khaunte stressed the importance of respecting local culture and traditions, differentiating Goa from other Asian destinations. He expressed a commitment to resolving issues such as public transport inefficiencies and maintaining the cleanliness and charm of iconic spots like Baga and Calangute beaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)