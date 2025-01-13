Left Menu

Goa Triumphs National Averages in Tourism

Goa surpasses the national average in tourism performance, as Minister Rohan Khaunte refutes claims of declining tourist numbers. Addressing tourism stakeholders, he acknowledged challenges such as overcrowding and waste management on beaches. The government is focused on aligning tourists with local traditions and addressing concerns promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:58 IST
In a compelling address to tourism stakeholders, Goa's tourism sector reportedly outperforms the national average, according to state minister Rohan Khaunte. The minister highlighted the state government's initiatives in educating visitors about local culture and traditions while dismissing reports of declining tourist numbers.

The minister acknowledged the unique challenges faced by popular tourist destinations, citing social media influencers' concerns over issues like waste management and crowded beaches. Plans are underway to present and discuss these matters at the upcoming Goa Tourism Board meeting, aimed at reinforcing sustainable tourism practices.

Khaunte stressed the importance of respecting local culture and traditions, differentiating Goa from other Asian destinations. He expressed a commitment to resolving issues such as public transport inefficiencies and maintaining the cleanliness and charm of iconic spots like Baga and Calangute beaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

