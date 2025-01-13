Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Boosts Sankranti Spirits with Development Drive in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Sankranti by engaging in development activities in Tirupati district. He laid the foundation for infrastructure projects and promoted online shopping for essentials. Naidu also distributed electric vehicles to women and irrigation equipment to support local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immersed himself in Sankranti celebrations with his family in Tirupati district, undertaking multiple development programs on Monday.

In his native village of Naravaripalle, Naidu spent the morning engaging with local leaders, participating in the festive activities. This was followed by a visit to Chandragiri mandal, where he laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects such as roads and school buildings.

Naidu later conducted a demonstration on purchasing essential items online via Easy Mart for women. The state has partnered with Easy Mart to provide affordable, quality essentials. He also continued his self-employment initiatives by distributing subsidised electric three-wheelers to women from various villages, and under a micro-irrigation scheme, he provided drip irrigation equipment and flagged off an irrigation supply for Tirupati farmers, according to an official press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

