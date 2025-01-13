N Chandrababu Naidu Boosts Sankranti Spirits with Development Drive in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immersed himself in Sankranti celebrations with his family in Tirupati district, undertaking multiple development programs on Monday.

In his native village of Naravaripalle, Naidu spent the morning engaging with local leaders, participating in the festive activities. This was followed by a visit to Chandragiri mandal, where he laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects such as roads and school buildings.

Naidu later conducted a demonstration on purchasing essential items online via Easy Mart for women. The state has partnered with Easy Mart to provide affordable, quality essentials. He also continued his self-employment initiatives by distributing subsidised electric three-wheelers to women from various villages, and under a micro-irrigation scheme, he provided drip irrigation equipment and flagged off an irrigation supply for Tirupati farmers, according to an official press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)