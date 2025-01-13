Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Boatmen's Role at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh BJP government for sidelining boatmen during the Maha Kumbh, alleging neglect of their central role. State Minister Nand Gopal Gupta dismissed the accusations as baseless. The issue has drawn attention to governmental priorities versus the needs of marginalized communities.

Updated: 13-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, has launched a searing critique against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of marginalizing boatmen during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. According to Yadav, these boatmen have been essential to the event yet find their concerns unaddressed.

Sharing a video from a foreign news outlet, Yadav lambasted the Adityanath administration's treatment of the boatmen. He voiced their plight by stating on social media that those who guide the nation now question their government on where they might find shelter. His allegations stand unverified as claims.

Adding to the discourse, Azad Samaj Party leader, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, queried the government's efficiency and priorities. Concurrently, UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta refuted the claims, labeling them as intent to tarnish Uttar Pradesh's image, emphasizing the boatmen's enhanced facilities due to government measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

