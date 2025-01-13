Left Menu

Cultural Revitalization: Himachal's Plan for Temples and Festivals

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a master plan for the beautification of key temples in Himachal Pradesh. District-level cultural festivals featuring local artists will be held annually. The government has allocated substantial funds for numerous fairs and is advancing digital museum projects to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing Himachal Pradesh's cultural and religious heritage, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has outlined a comprehensive master plan for the beautification of significant temples including Baba Balak Nath, Mata Shree Chintpurni, Shree Naina Devi, and Maa Jwalaji.

The announcements were made during a review meeting of the state's Art, Language, and Culture Department. Starting next year, district-level festivals will prioritize showcasing local artists, allocating 33% of expenditures towards their performance fees. At least 107 state-sanctioned fairs have been scheduled, spanning international, national, state, and district levels.

For the financial year 2024-25, Rs 1.10 crore has been dedicated to these cultural events. Concurrently, the government is advancing towards completing a digital museum at Bantony Castle in Shimla and revitalizing the International Roerich Memorial Trust as a tourist attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

