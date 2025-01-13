Cultural Revitalization: Himachal's Plan for Temples and Festivals

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing Himachal Pradesh's cultural and religious heritage, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has outlined a comprehensive master plan for the beautification of significant temples including Baba Balak Nath, Mata Shree Chintpurni, Shree Naina Devi, and Maa Jwalaji.

The announcements were made during a review meeting of the state's Art, Language, and Culture Department. Starting next year, district-level festivals will prioritize showcasing local artists, allocating 33% of expenditures towards their performance fees. At least 107 state-sanctioned fairs have been scheduled, spanning international, national, state, and district levels.

For the financial year 2024-25, Rs 1.10 crore has been dedicated to these cultural events. Concurrently, the government is advancing towards completing a digital museum at Bantony Castle in Shimla and revitalizing the International Roerich Memorial Trust as a tourist attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)