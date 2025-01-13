Planting Freedom: Olive Grove Honoring Jimmy Carter in West Bank

In a heartfelt tribute, Palestinian activists and residents in the northern West Bank honored the late US President Jimmy Carter with an olive grove. The grove, a symbol of Carter's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, features 250 olive trees, marking a dedication to his legacy.

Named the 'Freedom Farm,' this 10-dunam (2.5-acre) grove aims to safeguard Palestinian heritage amid adversity. Abbas Melhem, executive manager of the Palestinian Farmers Union, explained the farm's protective fencing aims to prevent damage from wild animals and extremist settlers, who have targeted Palestinian olive trees previously.

This initiative, a partnership with Treedom for Palestine, reflects Carter's enduring impact on the region. Known for his critical stance on Israel's policies towards Palestinians, Carter brokered the 1978 Camp David accords and condemned conditions in the West Bank as apartheid. He passed away at 100 on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)