Tragic End for Illegal Miners in South Africa's Abandoned Gold Mine

A tragedy has unfolded in South Africa as over 100 illegal miners, trapped underground in an abandoned gold mine, have died, according to reports from a mining community group. The grim discovery comes after months of unsuccessful rescue attempts by authorities.

Sabelo Mnguni, spokesman for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group, reported that a mobile phone sent to the surface contained videos of the deceased, wrapped in plastic. The mine, located in North West province, has been the focal point of a police operation since November.

Efforts to extricate the miners have been ongoing, and since Friday, 18 bodies have been recovered. The cause of death for the miners is suspected to be starvation or dehydration. The plight of these individuals underscores the hazards associated with illegal mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)