Left Menu

V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Pioneering India's Space Endeavors

V Narayanan transitions into the role of ISRO chairman, succeeding S Somanath, bringing decades of experience and leadership to India's space missions. His tenure at ISRO, which began in 1984, has been marked by significant achievements in cryogenic technology and space exploration advancements, earning numerous prestigious accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:14 IST
V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Pioneering India's Space Endeavors
V Narayanan
  • Country:
  • India

V Narayanan has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), taking over from S Somanath. This significant leadership change was confirmed by the space agency on January 13, 2025.

Dr. Narayanan, previously the director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role. Over his extensive career at ISRO since 1984, he made pivotal contributions to India's space technology, particularly in cryogenic propulsion systems and human spaceflight missions.

Narayanan's remarkable career is adorned with numerous achievements, including key roles in India's lunar and solar exploration programs. As a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, he has been instrumental in advancing India's prowess in space exploration, positioning the nation as a global leader in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025