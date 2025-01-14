V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Pioneering India's Space Endeavors

V Narayanan has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), taking over from S Somanath. This significant leadership change was confirmed by the space agency on January 13, 2025.

Dr. Narayanan, previously the director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role. Over his extensive career at ISRO since 1984, he made pivotal contributions to India's space technology, particularly in cryogenic propulsion systems and human spaceflight missions.

Narayanan's remarkable career is adorned with numerous achievements, including key roles in India's lunar and solar exploration programs. As a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, he has been instrumental in advancing India's prowess in space exploration, positioning the nation as a global leader in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)