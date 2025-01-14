Left Menu

Voodoo Revelry: Celebrating Benin's Sacred Traditions

The annual Voodoo Festival in Ouidah, Benin, offers a vibrant spectacle featuring voodoo rituals, ceremonies, and performances. Practitioners emphasize voodoo's spiritual essence, dispelling misconceptions about its nature. The festival attracts both tourists and worshippers, highlighting voodoo's positive aspects and rich cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouidah | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:30 IST
Voodoo Revelry: Celebrating Benin's Sacred Traditions
  • Country:
  • Benin

At Benin's annual voodoo festival, the Python Temple's manager, Modeste Zinsou, wraps a live snake around a visitor's neck, demonstrating the sacred link between reptiles and voodoo spirituality. The festival, held in the coastal town of Ouidah, seeks to dispel negative stereotypes surrounding voodoo as a spiritual practice.

Zinsou stresses, "Voodoo is not about dolls. It's a profound spirituality that embodies the air we breathe and the elements of water, air, fire, and earth." Every January, the Vodun Days festival draws countless tourists and worshippers, offering a rich program of ceremonies, concerts, and exhibitions, celebrating a religion with a 500-year history.

This year's festival showcased performers known as the guardians of the night, who, adorned in straw, executed elaborate dances. Gbogossi Tolete, a voodoo priestess, refuted associations with witchcraft, emphasizing voodoo as a harmonious faith. For many attendees, such as tourist Nathy Anika Nsemi, the insights gained offer a deeper connection to their ancestral roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025