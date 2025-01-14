Voodoo Revelry: Celebrating Benin's Sacred Traditions

At Benin's annual voodoo festival, the Python Temple's manager, Modeste Zinsou, wraps a live snake around a visitor's neck, demonstrating the sacred link between reptiles and voodoo spirituality. The festival, held in the coastal town of Ouidah, seeks to dispel negative stereotypes surrounding voodoo as a spiritual practice.

Zinsou stresses, "Voodoo is not about dolls. It's a profound spirituality that embodies the air we breathe and the elements of water, air, fire, and earth." Every January, the Vodun Days festival draws countless tourists and worshippers, offering a rich program of ceremonies, concerts, and exhibitions, celebrating a religion with a 500-year history.

This year's festival showcased performers known as the guardians of the night, who, adorned in straw, executed elaborate dances. Gbogossi Tolete, a voodoo priestess, refuted associations with witchcraft, emphasizing voodoo as a harmonious faith. For many attendees, such as tourist Nathy Anika Nsemi, the insights gained offer a deeper connection to their ancestral roots.

