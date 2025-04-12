Left Menu

Hostage Crisis Amidst War: Edan Alexander's Plea from Gaza

A video of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, held hostage in Gaza, has surfaced. Captured on October 7, 2023, he pleads for release after 551 days. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues with calls for a resolution, hostages remain, and diplomatic mediation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:53 IST
A video allegedly depicting Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, captured and held hostage by Hamas militants since October 7, 2023, has been released. The recording shows Alexander pleading for his release, noting he has been in Gaza for 551 days. This development coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover, traditionally a celebration of freedom.

Amidst this crisis, Alexander's family has acknowledged the video, expressing that the ongoing captivity overshadows the celebration. Throughout the war, multiple hostage videos have been released by Hamas, deemed as propaganda by Israeli officials aiming to pressure the Israeli government.

As the conflict extends into its eighteenth month, recent escalations have seen Israel resuming military action in Gaza post-ceasefire breakdowns. Negotiations mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are ongoing to resolve the situation and secure the release of remaining hostages, as Israel maintains its stance on Gaza's demilitarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

