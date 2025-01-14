Left Menu

Maghe Sankranti: Celebrating the Arrival of Longer Days in Nepal

Maghe Sankranti, or Makar Sankranti, is a cultural festival in Nepal celebrated by communities like Tharus, Magars, and Newars. Marking the start of Uttarayan, festivities include bathing, meditation, and charity. Devotees flock to sacred sites for rituals, and traditional dishes are consumed to provide winter warmth.

Kathmandu | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Several communities in Nepal, including the Tharus, Magars, and Newars, joined in celebrating the vibrant festival of Maghe Sankranti, also known as Makar Sankranti, on Tuesday.

The festival, which is observed on the first day of the month of Magha according to the Bikram Sambat calendar, signifies the onset of Uttarayan—a period when nights grow shorter and days become longer.

The day is marked by various spiritual activities such as bathing, meditation, and acts of charity, with devotees converging at sacred sites like Devghat to partake in the holy Maghe Sankranti bath.

Offerings to Lord Shiva, including sweets, milk, and fruits, are made as part of the religious observances.

In the Kathmandu Valley, the Newar community consumes traditional dishes like ghee and sesame seeds, believed to offer warmth during winter.

Mustard oil applied to the head by elders is also a common practice, symbolizing the removal of toxins.

The Nepalese government has declared Maghe Sankranti a public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

