Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oscar nominations postponed for second time because of wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has postponed the announcement of this year's Oscar nominations for a second time because of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, organizers said on Monday. The nominations for the film industry's highest honors will now be announced on Jan. 23. They originally had been set for this Friday and then moved to Jan. 19.

Oliviero Toscani, photographer behind Benetton's shock ads, dies at 82

Oliviero Toscani, the man behind the shock advertising campaigns that helped make Italy's Benetton one of the world's biggest clothing brands, died on Monday at the age of 82, his family said in a statement. Toscani was admitted to hospital on Friday in Cecina, near his Tuscan country home, in a very serious condition. A source with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday he had lost consciousness.

Shanghai official says has spoken with Taylor Swift's team over possible show - media

Shanghai authorities have held "preliminary talks" with pop superstar Taylor Swift's team over the possibility of her performing in the Chinese financial hub, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported on Tuesday citing a city official. Swift's "Eras" global tour was the first to earn over $1 billion in revenue after it wrapped up last year, with the performances credited as bringing economic benefits to locations across the United States, Europe and Asia. The American singer did not perform in China, however, where she is also widely popular.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump's inauguration

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the program shared by a spokesperson of the presidential inaugural committee. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," said Underwood who has mostly stayed out of politics during her career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)