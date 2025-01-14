Left Menu

Makara Sankranti: A Spiritual Extravaganza in Bengaluru

Makara Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru drew large crowds with devotees visiting temples for special prayers. The Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple was a main attraction where sunlight is expected to fall on the Shivalinga, but clouds hampered the rare view. People also performed holy rituals statewide.

Updated: 14-01-2025 19:23 IST
Makara Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru were marked by a blend of devotion and fervor on Tuesday.

Temples like Subramanya, Ganesha, and Shiva witnessed an influx of devotees participating in traditional prayers. The Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple, famous for the unique sunlight phenomenon on Shivalinga during this festival, was particularly anticipated, although clouds obstructed the view.

Across Karnataka, people engaged in holy dips and offered 'Arghya' to the Sun God, praying for prosperity. Celebrations extended to places like Sringeri, known for special pujas organized at the seat established by Adiguru Shankaracharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

