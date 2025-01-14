Aam Aadmi Party's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Purvanchal Voters

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new Bhojpuri campaign song, titled 'Aye Raja Ji, Phir Se Kejriwal Ke Jarurit... Aayil Ba Muhurat Ho', targeting Purvanchal voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the launch, AAP leader Sanjay Singh highlighted that the song resonates with people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand and extends its message to Hindi-speaking regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The song follows AAP's Hindi anthem, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal', reinforcing the party's inclusive campaign strategy.

AAP senior leader Dilip Pandey emphasized that the track mirrors AAP's values by combining Bhojpuri folk tunes with messages of achievements in health, education, and water in Delhi. The Assembly election is set for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)