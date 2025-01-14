Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Purvanchal Voters

The Aam Aadmi Party has debuted a Bhojpuri campaign song to appeal to Purvanchal voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The song, endorsed by leaders such as Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey, emphasizes AAP's commitment to diversity and highlights Arvind Kejriwal's achievements in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:33 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Purvanchal Voters
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new Bhojpuri campaign song, titled 'Aye Raja Ji, Phir Se Kejriwal Ke Jarurit... Aayil Ba Muhurat Ho', targeting Purvanchal voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the launch, AAP leader Sanjay Singh highlighted that the song resonates with people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand and extends its message to Hindi-speaking regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The song follows AAP's Hindi anthem, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal', reinforcing the party's inclusive campaign strategy.

AAP senior leader Dilip Pandey emphasized that the track mirrors AAP's values by combining Bhojpuri folk tunes with messages of achievements in health, education, and water in Delhi. The Assembly election is set for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025