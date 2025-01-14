Brands Embrace Mahakumbh: A Cultural Marketing Extravaganza

Major consumer goods companies are flocking to the Mahakumbh festival in Sangam to capitalize on the gathering of millions of pilgrims. Dettol, Dabur, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, ITC, and Reliance are among the brands that have established camps to distribute products and refreshments as they vie for brand recognition.

The event serves as a platform for these companies to tap into both urban and rural markets, where they aim to forge a stronger consumer connection through engagement and strategic branding initiatives. Reliance Consumer Products is enhancing the pilgrim experience by setting up comfortable rest zones, clear navigation signage, and essential refreshments.

Reckitt's Dettol is supporting sanitation efforts by training workers and providing hygiene products, while ITC and Dabur showcase cultural integration through local-themed consumer activations. The Mahakumbh venture is anticipated to boost trade in the region significantly, with projections reaching Rs 2 lakh crore, according to a Confederation of All India Traders report.

(With inputs from agencies.)