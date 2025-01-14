Left Menu

Brands Embrace Mahakumbh: A Cultural Marketing Extravaganza

Leading consumer goods companies are seizing the Mahakumbh festival as an opportunity to directly engage with millions of pilgrims. Brands like Dettol, Dabur, and PepsiCo are setting up promotional activities to enhance their presence, especially in rural markets. Estimated trade worth Rs 2 lakh crore is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:58 IST
Brands Embrace Mahakumbh: A Cultural Marketing Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

Major consumer goods companies are flocking to the Mahakumbh festival in Sangam to capitalize on the gathering of millions of pilgrims. Dettol, Dabur, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, ITC, and Reliance are among the brands that have established camps to distribute products and refreshments as they vie for brand recognition.

The event serves as a platform for these companies to tap into both urban and rural markets, where they aim to forge a stronger consumer connection through engagement and strategic branding initiatives. Reliance Consumer Products is enhancing the pilgrim experience by setting up comfortable rest zones, clear navigation signage, and essential refreshments.

Reckitt's Dettol is supporting sanitation efforts by training workers and providing hygiene products, while ITC and Dabur showcase cultural integration through local-themed consumer activations. The Mahakumbh venture is anticipated to boost trade in the region significantly, with projections reaching Rs 2 lakh crore, according to a Confederation of All India Traders report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025