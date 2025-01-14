Left Menu

Elon Musk Invited to Revive Poland's Historic Castle

The mayor of Glogowek, Poland, is inviting Elon Musk to purchase a 13th-century castle for his European headquarters. With rich history and space for renovation, the castle could become a significant business hub. However, no response from Musk has been received yet.

  • Poland

The mayor of Glogowek, Piotr Bujak, has extended an intriguing invitation to tech mogul Elon Musk: purchase the town's 13th-century castle and transform it into his European headquarters. Bujak utilized Musk's social media platform, X, and also sent formal letters to his companies advocating for the acquisition.

Bujak was inspired by media reports suggesting that Musk is in search of a substantial property in Europe, ideally a castle in Italy, for his continental operations. The Glogowek castle, steeped in history and having served as Poland's capital in the 17th century, could be an ideal choice. It even hosted the legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven during his time.

While no price has been disclosed and Musk has yet to respond, the mayor remains optimistic. Highlighting the town's strategic location near major European capitals and its vibrant winemaking tradition, Bujak states, "The castle's vibe is unparalleled, making it a perfect setting for monumental endeavors." However, it's noted that the castle would need significant renovation and a private investor for development.

