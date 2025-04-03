Left Menu

Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO: A Fresh Investment Opportunity in Agrochemicals

Advance Agrolife Ltd, an agrochemical firm, has filed an IPO with SEBI to issue 1.92 crore shares. The funds, approximately Rs 135 crore, will support working capital and corporate needs. With increasing revenue and exports to seven countries, the firm shows promising growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:09 IST
Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO: A Fresh Investment Opportunity in Agrochemicals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife Ltd, an agrochemical company, has taken a significant step by filing its IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company aims to raise funds through a fresh issue of 1.92 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to its draft red herring prospectus.

The company's strategy includes reserving a portion of shares for eligible employees, who will also benefit from a discount. The anticipated proceeds of around Rs 135 crore will be directed towards funding working capital and general corporate purposes. Advance Agrolife operates three manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, producing a diverse range of agrochemical products.

The firm's revenue surged from Rs 398 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 456 crore in fiscal 2024, marking a 14.60% increase. Profits also grew significantly, demonstrating the potential for investors. International presence in seven countries further underscores its market reach, positioning it favorably for listing on NSE and BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025