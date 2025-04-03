Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO: A Fresh Investment Opportunity in Agrochemicals

Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife Ltd, an agrochemical company, has taken a significant step by filing its IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company aims to raise funds through a fresh issue of 1.92 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to its draft red herring prospectus.

The company's strategy includes reserving a portion of shares for eligible employees, who will also benefit from a discount. The anticipated proceeds of around Rs 135 crore will be directed towards funding working capital and general corporate purposes. Advance Agrolife operates three manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, producing a diverse range of agrochemical products.

The firm's revenue surged from Rs 398 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 456 crore in fiscal 2024, marking a 14.60% increase. Profits also grew significantly, demonstrating the potential for investors. International presence in seven countries further underscores its market reach, positioning it favorably for listing on NSE and BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)