Him Mahotsav: Bridging Heritage and Commerce
The Him Mahotsav in New Delhi successfully celebrated Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage while boosting commerce. Organized by the state government and MSME Ministry, the festival generated Rs 2 crore in business, featuring 60 artisan stalls and traditional performances, bridging cultural traditions with modern commercial opportunities.
The 'Him Mahotsav', a celebration of Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and crafts, concluded on Monday at Dilli Haat, New Delhi, officials announced on Tuesday.
Serving as a bridge between traditional arts and modern commerce, the festival generated an impressive Rs 2 crore in business over its 15-day run, thanks to the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government and the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.
Featuring 60 stalls with handcrafted goods like woollen shawls, Chamba 'rumals', and Kangra paintings, the event allowed artisans to connect with a large audience, fostering both economic growth and cultural preservation. Highlights included Himachali Dham cuisine, Kangra's Gaddi dance, and a fashion show of traditional attire.
