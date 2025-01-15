Left Menu

US Lawmakers Introduce Tamil Language and Heritage Resolution

A group of fifteen US lawmakers, led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month. The resolution aims to celebrate the Tamil culture, with endorsements from various organizations and lawmakers.

Fifteen US lawmakers, guided by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have put forward a resolution in the House of Representatives to proclaim January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month. This proposition aligns with the festive occasion of Pongal, a significant celebration for the Tamil community.

The resolution, introduced with bipartisan support, aims to honor the Tamil language, culture, and heritage within the United States, embraced by Tamil-American lawmakers and others. Notable co-sponsors included Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Shri Thanedar among others, emphasizing the unity in preserving Tamil history and contributions.

Tamil-Americans United PAC and other organizations have warmly welcomed this initiative, expressing their hopes for its swift passage in Congress. They highlighted the global influence of the Tamil language and urged Tamil-Americans to actively support the proposed legislation.

