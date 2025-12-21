Congress Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections Sparks Political Waves

The Congress party has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra local body elections, claiming 41 municipal council presidential positions and 1,006 councillorships. The State Election Commission, however, has yet to announce full results for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Congress's remarkable success was particularly evident in Chandrapur district, winning eight out of 11 municipal council presidents' positions. The party also made inroads in Beed district, gaining a few seats after years of dormancy.

On the other side, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the BJP's achievements, stating that their candidates secured 129 council presidencies and drew nearly half of the councillor votes. He credited these victories to the Mahayuti alliance and the party's development-centric agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)