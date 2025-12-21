Congress Criticizes BJP for Scheme Renaming Tactics
Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused the BJP-led government of renaming Congress-initiated schemes and criticized the changes to MGNREGA. She argued that the new 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission, Gramin' scheme weakens previous guarantees and increases state financial burden.
- Country:
- India
Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing the renaming of Congress-initiated welfare schemes over creating original programs. Addressing a press conference, Nayak asserted that this approach masks the current government's lack of genuine welfare contributions.
She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its appropriation of schemes such as the 'Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan', renamed as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', arguing that the BJP and RSS leadership hold a historical bias against leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Nayak highlighted the recent rebranding of MGNREGA to 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission, Gramin' (VB-G RAM G) as an example of the government's misguided priorities.
Nayak outlined concerns that the new scheme weakens MGNREGA's original guarantees by shifting 40% of funding responsibilities onto states. Despite BJP's criticisms, Congress remains committed to opposing the dilution of welfare programs targeting society's most vulnerable. She dismissed BJP's attempts to use Lord Ram's name to distract from governance shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chintan Shivir Sets Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat
Viksit Bharat Bill 2025: A Step Toward Rural Growth
Revolutionizing Rural Employment: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, 2025
Controversial Viksit Bharat Bill Replaces MGNREGA Amidst Opposition Uproar
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill Sparks Debate on Education Autonomy