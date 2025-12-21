Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP for Scheme Renaming Tactics

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused the BJP-led government of renaming Congress-initiated schemes and criticized the changes to MGNREGA. She argued that the new 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission, Gramin' scheme weakens previous guarantees and increases state financial burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:21 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP for Scheme Renaming Tactics
Ragini Nayak
  • Country:
  • India

Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing the renaming of Congress-initiated welfare schemes over creating original programs. Addressing a press conference, Nayak asserted that this approach masks the current government's lack of genuine welfare contributions.

She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its appropriation of schemes such as the 'Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan', renamed as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', arguing that the BJP and RSS leadership hold a historical bias against leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Nayak highlighted the recent rebranding of MGNREGA to 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission, Gramin' (VB-G RAM G) as an example of the government's misguided priorities.

Nayak outlined concerns that the new scheme weakens MGNREGA's original guarantees by shifting 40% of funding responsibilities onto states. Despite BJP's criticisms, Congress remains committed to opposing the dilution of welfare programs targeting society's most vulnerable. She dismissed BJP's attempts to use Lord Ram's name to distract from governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025