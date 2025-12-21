Congress Criticizes BJP for Scheme Renaming Tactics

Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing the renaming of Congress-initiated welfare schemes over creating original programs. Addressing a press conference, Nayak asserted that this approach masks the current government's lack of genuine welfare contributions.

She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its appropriation of schemes such as the 'Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan', renamed as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', arguing that the BJP and RSS leadership hold a historical bias against leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Nayak highlighted the recent rebranding of MGNREGA to 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission, Gramin' (VB-G RAM G) as an example of the government's misguided priorities.

Nayak outlined concerns that the new scheme weakens MGNREGA's original guarantees by shifting 40% of funding responsibilities onto states. Despite BJP's criticisms, Congress remains committed to opposing the dilution of welfare programs targeting society's most vulnerable. She dismissed BJP's attempts to use Lord Ram's name to distract from governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)