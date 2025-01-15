Amitav Ghosh Warns of 'The Event': Silicon Valley's Dystopian Preparations
Author Amitav Ghosh cautions about 'The Event', a potential global system collapse. Speaking at the Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture, Ghosh highlighted interconnected global threats like climate change and pathogen spread, revealing that elites are preparing refuges, believing the global South will bear the brunt of the catastrophe.
Celebrated author Amitav Ghosh issued a stark warning on Tuesday about 'The Event', a potential collapse of global systems due to interconnected crises such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and emerging pathogens. Speaking at the Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture, he underscored the multiple threats facing the planet.
Ghosh highlighted the growing unease among Silicon Valley elites, who are reportedly preparing for such a global catastrophe by creating getaway bunkers. These individuals, he noted, believe that the burden of this collapse would disproportionately affect the global South, leading to an 'exterminatory event'.
Criticizing this perspective as naive and dangerous, Ghosh argued that those detached from technological systems are more likely to survive a global crisis. He also commented on the dystopian mindset rooted in Western history, which views marginalized populations as disposable during crises.
