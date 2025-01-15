Amitav Ghosh Warns of 'The Event': Silicon Valley's Dystopian Preparations

Celebrated author Amitav Ghosh issued a stark warning on Tuesday about 'The Event', a potential collapse of global systems due to interconnected crises such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and emerging pathogens. Speaking at the Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture, he underscored the multiple threats facing the planet.

Ghosh highlighted the growing unease among Silicon Valley elites, who are reportedly preparing for such a global catastrophe by creating getaway bunkers. These individuals, he noted, believe that the burden of this collapse would disproportionately affect the global South, leading to an 'exterminatory event'.

Criticizing this perspective as naive and dangerous, Ghosh argued that those detached from technological systems are more likely to survive a global crisis. He also commented on the dystopian mindset rooted in Western history, which views marginalized populations as disposable during crises.

