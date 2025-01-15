Chennai Sangamam Boosts Wages for Rural Artists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled enhanced wages for rural artists taking part in 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,' an event spotlighting the state's cultural heritage. Artists will now receive Rs 5,000 daily.

Encompassing 50 artforms such as Karagattam and Kavadiyattam, 1,500 artists, divided into 75 teams, are performing across 18 Chennai locations.

The festival, launched in 2022, offers free lodging, clothing, and transport for artists and aligns with the DMK regime's cultural initiatives.

