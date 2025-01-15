Left Menu

Chennai Sangamam Boosts Wages for Rural Artists

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announces wage increases for rural artists participating in 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha'. The event, staged across 18 Chennai locations, showcases 50 traditional artforms like Karagattam and Kavadiyattam. Artists will now earn Rs 5,000 daily for their performances.

Updated: 15-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled enhanced wages for rural artists taking part in 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,' an event spotlighting the state's cultural heritage. Artists will now receive Rs 5,000 daily.

Encompassing 50 artforms such as Karagattam and Kavadiyattam, 1,500 artists, divided into 75 teams, are performing across 18 Chennai locations.

The festival, launched in 2022, offers free lodging, clothing, and transport for artists and aligns with the DMK regime's cultural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

