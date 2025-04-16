Naidu Appeals for Financial Support to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the Sixteenth Finance Commission to provide much-needed financial support to aid the state in its rebuilding efforts. Naidu stressed that revitalizing Andhra Pradesh is essential for both the state and national development.

In an official release, Naidu articulated his vision for 'Swarna Andhra 2047' and outlined the necessity for aid to meet financial challenges following the bifurcation of the state. Among the key proposals are projects like the Polavaram–Banakacharla river interlinking and the establishment of greenfield infrastructure, which require central backing.

Naidu's presentation to the commission highlighted the strategic development plans for Amaravati, designed to transform it into a mega city, contributing significantly to India's progress. The Finance Commission's visit to Andhra Pradesh includes meetings with local representatives to further understand the financial needs and initiatives underway.

