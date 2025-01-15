Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat's Influential Kerala Visit

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will visit Kerala from January 16-21, engaging in organizational activities and meetings with RSS workers. His visit includes a student activists' assembly and a uniformed gathering of student volunteers. Bhagwat's itinerary concludes on January 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:12 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat's Influential Kerala Visit
RSS chief
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to embark on a five-day visit to Kerala from January 16 to 21. The visit is part of a series of organizational activities, as announced by the organization in a recent release.

On January 17, a one-day assembly for student activists will be held at the Paramabhattara Kendra Vidyalaya in Kolanchery, Ernakulam. The event marks a precursor to the centenary celebrations of the RSS. Bhagwat will also attend a full-uniformed gathering of student volunteers, underscoring the event's significance.

Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to conclude his intensive Kerala visit and return on the morning of January 21, as per the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025