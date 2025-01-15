RSS Chief Bhagwat's Influential Kerala Visit

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to embark on a five-day visit to Kerala from January 16 to 21. The visit is part of a series of organizational activities, as announced by the organization in a recent release.

On January 17, a one-day assembly for student activists will be held at the Paramabhattara Kendra Vidyalaya in Kolanchery, Ernakulam. The event marks a precursor to the centenary celebrations of the RSS. Bhagwat will also attend a full-uniformed gathering of student volunteers, underscoring the event's significance.

Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to conclude his intensive Kerala visit and return on the morning of January 21, as per the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)