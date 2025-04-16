Palzor Tamang Signs with Felling Cricket Club: A Milestone for Sikkim Cricket

In a landmark moment for Sikkim cricket, Palzor Tamang, a versatile all-rounder, has signed a six-month contract with Felling Cricket Club in England. The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) confirmed this development, marking Tamang as the second cricketer from the state to secure an overseas club contract following Nilesh Lamichaney.

Tamang, known for his crucial role in the Sikkim Senior Men's Team, has already arrived in England. He will participate in various competitions, including the prominent North East Premier League, under the England and Wales Cricket Board's Premier League structure, as per SICA's press release. A seasoned seam bowler and reliable lower-order batsman, Tamang made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 Indian domestic season. By January 2020, he made history as the first homegrown Sikkim cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and later surpassed the 50-wicket mark.

His batting talents shone brightly in the 2023-24 season with his maiden first-class century against Arunachal Pradesh, affirming his status as a true all-rounder. Tamang also led the Sikkim Senior Men's Team as captain during the same season, demonstrating leadership with determination and calm. Beyond cricket, Tamang serves as an Inspector with Sikkim Police, underscoring his dedication both on and off the field.

SICA expressed immense pride in Tamang's achievement, highlighting how this overseas experience will significantly aid his development and mirrors the growing significance of cricket in Sikkim. Tamang is expected to return in September to join Sikkim for the upcoming Indian domestic season.

(With inputs from agencies.)