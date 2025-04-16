Left Menu

Mughal Descendant Appeals to UN for Protection of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, claiming descent from the last Mughal ruler, has urged the UN Secretary-General to safeguard Aurangzeb’s tomb amid national tensions. Citing historical misrepresentations and legal protections, he emphasizes international obligations to preserve cultural heritage sites against recent violent protests in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:35 IST
Mughal Descendant Appeals to UN for Protection of Aurangzeb's Tomb
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar (Photo/X @Princeofmoghals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, asserting himself as a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has made an appeal to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding protection for Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambhaji Nagar. This appeal follows a month of unrest in Nagpur, where a demonstration called for the tomb's removal.

Prince Yakub, also the self-proclaimed Mutawalli of the site, emphasized that the tomb, recognized as a 'Monument of National Importance,' is secured by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. His letter stressed illegalities and penalties associated with unauthorized interference at the historical site.

The letter condemns the tomb's fragile condition and calls for security personnel deployment. Tucy attributes public unrest to misinterpretations perpetuated by media, leading to aggressive protest actions. He further ties the situation to India's UNESCO obligations, urging adherence to international cultural heritage conservation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025