Mughal Descendant Appeals to UN for Protection of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, asserting himself as a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has made an appeal to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding protection for Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambhaji Nagar. This appeal follows a month of unrest in Nagpur, where a demonstration called for the tomb's removal.

Prince Yakub, also the self-proclaimed Mutawalli of the site, emphasized that the tomb, recognized as a 'Monument of National Importance,' is secured by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. His letter stressed illegalities and penalties associated with unauthorized interference at the historical site.

The letter condemns the tomb's fragile condition and calls for security personnel deployment. Tucy attributes public unrest to misinterpretations perpetuated by media, leading to aggressive protest actions. He further ties the situation to India's UNESCO obligations, urging adherence to international cultural heritage conservation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)