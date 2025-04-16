Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Winning Streak: Naxal Surrenders and Encounters Brighten Outlook

In Chhattisgarh, two hardcore Naxals were killed in an encounter near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border. Meanwhile, 26 Maoists surrendered in a significant boost to anti-Naxal operations. CM Vishnu Deo Sai credits effective rehabilitation policies, boasting about 1,314 Naxal surrenders and substantial assistance for their reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:36 IST
Chhattisgarh's Winning Streak: Naxal Surrenders and Encounters Brighten Outlook
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency, security forces encountered and killed two hardcore Naxals near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border, officials reported. An AK-47 rifle and the bodies of the Naxals were recovered, as search operations continue in the area.

The operation gains added significance amid recent successes in the state's rehabilitation efforts, as 26 Maoists surrendered to police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Dantewada. The surrender unfolded under the 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, which aims to reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society. Notably, the campaign has prompted 953 surrenders, including 224 Maoists carrying bounties.

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has highlighted rehabilitation achievements, citing 1,314 Naxal surrenders partly facilitated by the government's incentives, including cash payouts and skill development programs. At a recent conclave, Sai emphasized the state's proactive approach to end Naxalism by urging militants to forsake violence and join development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025