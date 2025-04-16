Chhattisgarh's Winning Streak: Naxal Surrenders and Encounters Brighten Outlook

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency, security forces encountered and killed two hardcore Naxals near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border, officials reported. An AK-47 rifle and the bodies of the Naxals were recovered, as search operations continue in the area.

The operation gains added significance amid recent successes in the state's rehabilitation efforts, as 26 Maoists surrendered to police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Dantewada. The surrender unfolded under the 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, which aims to reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society. Notably, the campaign has prompted 953 surrenders, including 224 Maoists carrying bounties.

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has highlighted rehabilitation achievements, citing 1,314 Naxal surrenders partly facilitated by the government's incentives, including cash payouts and skill development programs. At a recent conclave, Sai emphasized the state's proactive approach to end Naxalism by urging militants to forsake violence and join development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)