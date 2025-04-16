Robert Vadra Stands Firm Amidst ED Scrutiny Over Gurugram Land Case
Businessman Robert Vadra underscores his belief in truth amid questioning by the Enforcement Directorate related to the Gurugram land case. He alleges political motivations and slams the ruling government for misusing investigative agencies. Vadra vows to continue his charitable work despite governmental pressure.
Facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate concerning the Gurugram land case, Businessman Robert Vadra declared his commitment to truth, stating he would withstand 'unjust pressure.'
After asserting that his charitable 'birthday week seva' was disrupted by political maneuvers, Vadra took aim at the government. He pledged to serve society's basic needs and expressed determination against perceived injustices towards minorities.
Vadra described the recurring investigative summons as politically motivated, citing substantial documentation submitted in 2019. Despite the ongoing questioning, Vadra emphasized transparency in his dealings and vowed not to deter from his societal commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
