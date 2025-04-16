Robert Vadra Stands Firm Amidst ED Scrutiny Over Gurugram Land Case

Facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate concerning the Gurugram land case, Businessman Robert Vadra declared his commitment to truth, stating he would withstand 'unjust pressure.'

After asserting that his charitable 'birthday week seva' was disrupted by political maneuvers, Vadra took aim at the government. He pledged to serve society's basic needs and expressed determination against perceived injustices towards minorities.

Vadra described the recurring investigative summons as politically motivated, citing substantial documentation submitted in 2019. Despite the ongoing questioning, Vadra emphasized transparency in his dealings and vowed not to deter from his societal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)