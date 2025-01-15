Fatal Kite-Flying Incidents Cast Shadow Over Celebrations in Nagpur

Makar Sankranti celebrations in Nagpur turned tragic as a 22-year-old man lost his life after falling from a building while flying a kite. Identified as Sohel Khan Salim Khan, he fell from a rooftop without a parapet wall, sustaining severe injuries before succumbing at Mayo Hospital.

The festive occasion saw a string of unfortunate events, with three other individuals injured by sharp 'manja' (kite strings) in separate incidents. Among the injured was a woman constable, who was slashed across the face on Wardha Road and required stitches for her wounds.

Another woman suffered facial disfigurement while commuting on Mankapur bridge, necessitating surgery. Additionally, a young man was hurt after his motorbike got entangled in a kite string near Narendra Nagar. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death in these incidents.

