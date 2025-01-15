Left Menu

Reviving Darjeeling: A Heritage at Risk

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has submitted a white paper to the West Bengal government, addressing challenges and opportunities within the Darjeeling tea industry. It highlights production issues, market dynamics, and suggests strategic interventions to ensure sustainability and preserve this cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:37 IST
Reviving Darjeeling: A Heritage at Risk
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has stepped forward with a critical white paper aimed at safeguarding the future of the Darjeeling tea industry. Submitted to the West Bengal government, this document sheds light on both the challenges and opportunities faced by this iconic sector.

Meeting with Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, ITA officials underscored the urgency of addressing production hurdles and evolving market dynamics. The paper delves into an in-depth analysis of these issues, providing concrete recommendations to breathe new life into the industry.

ITA firmly believes that the Darjeeling tea industry is more than an economic contributor—it's a cultural heritage. The paper calls for strategic interventions from both central and state governments, emphasizing financial support to combat climate change impacts, outdated tea bushes, and profitability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025