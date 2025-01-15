Reviving Darjeeling: A Heritage at Risk

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has stepped forward with a critical white paper aimed at safeguarding the future of the Darjeeling tea industry. Submitted to the West Bengal government, this document sheds light on both the challenges and opportunities faced by this iconic sector.

Meeting with Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, ITA officials underscored the urgency of addressing production hurdles and evolving market dynamics. The paper delves into an in-depth analysis of these issues, providing concrete recommendations to breathe new life into the industry.

ITA firmly believes that the Darjeeling tea industry is more than an economic contributor—it's a cultural heritage. The paper calls for strategic interventions from both central and state governments, emphasizing financial support to combat climate change impacts, outdated tea bushes, and profitability concerns.

