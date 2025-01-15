Airfare Skyrockets as Maha Kumbh Draws Pilgrims to Prayagraj

In anticipation of the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival, airfare to Prayagraj has witnessed a steep surge. Ticket prices for routes such as Bhopal-Prayagraj have escalated dramatically, soaring by 498%, as revealed by a detailed analysis from travel portal ixigo.

This increase comes in the backdrop of unprecedented demand, with advanced bookings reflecting average costs ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 17,000 for metro to Prayagraj routes. Particularly, the Bhopal-Prayagraj route sees ticket prices reaching as high as Rs 17,796 due to peak demand and restricted flight availability.

Additional price hikes are evident on routes from major cities like Delhi and Mumbai heading towards Prayagraj and neighboring areas. As ixigo notes, these fare increases are observed ahead of key 'snan' dates, with some prices rising to Rs 27,000 for non-stop travel from Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)