Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple: A Beacon of India's Spiritual Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, underscored India's spiritual culture rooted in service and welfare. He highlighted that his government, over the past decade, has worked tirelessly for citizen welfare through initiatives like building homes and providing medical insurance.

Modi commended ISKCON's global efforts in promoting human values and emphasized the temple complex's potential to enrich India's spiritual consciousness. He hailed leaders like Srila Prabhupada Swami for spreading the teachings of the Gita and fostering a sense of unity among followers worldwide.

The PM expressed confidence that the new temple, boasting educational and health facilities, would serve as a model of integration between tradition and modernity, benefiting the nation while upholding India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)