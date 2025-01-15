Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day

Senior civil and police officers in Jammu and Kashmir reviewed arrangements for Republic Day at Maulana Azad Stadium. The preparations include security, traffic, seating, and rehearsals for parades and cultural programs. Officials aim for seamless execution of the event by collaborating with various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, senior civil and police officers in Jammu and Kashmir have taken stock of the arrangements at Maulana Azad Stadium, the site of the main event, according to a spokesperson.

Leading officials such as Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, assessed the preparations across different departments, ensuring everything from security to sanitation was in order.

Rehearsals are set to start on Thursday, featuring armed forces, school children, and cultural troupes. Officials noted that all departments were instructed to finalize their preparations by January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

