Jammu & Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day

In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, senior civil and police officers in Jammu and Kashmir have taken stock of the arrangements at Maulana Azad Stadium, the site of the main event, according to a spokesperson.

Leading officials such as Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, assessed the preparations across different departments, ensuring everything from security to sanitation was in order.

Rehearsals are set to start on Thursday, featuring armed forces, school children, and cultural troupes. Officials noted that all departments were instructed to finalize their preparations by January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)