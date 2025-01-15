Raising the Bar: Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha Artists' Wages Uplift

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed a raise in daily wages for rural artists participating in the 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' to Rs 5,000. This festival is a cultural showcase attracting significant attention.

The cultural fest involves 1,500 performers from 75 groups, conducting shows across 50 unique art forms—such as Karagattam and Kavadiyattam—at 18 different sites in Chennai. Artists receive government-provided amenities such as accommodation, clothing, and transportation.

Initiated in 2022, the Sangamam festival aligns with the Pongal celebration season in January. It spans four days, with events taking place from January 14-17. Official plans to stream these cultural showcases via LED screens include key locations like Marina Beach and major bus terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)