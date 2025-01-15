Left Menu

Laurene Powell Jobs Embraces Spiritual Path at Maha Kumbh

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, receives spiritual initiation at the Maha Kumbh from Swami Kailashanand Giri. Now known as 'Kamala', she seeks to deepen her understanding of Sanatan Dharma and the guru-shishya tradition. Details of her offerings during the ceremony remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:32 IST
Laurene Powell Jobs Embraces Spiritual Path at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Laurene Powell Jobs, renowned philanthropist and widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has embarked on a spiritual journey. She received initiation from her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, during her stay at the Maha Kumbh.

Powell Jobs, who was given the spiritual name 'Kamala', is exploring the depths of Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of Swami Kailashanand Giri, the Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani.

Swami Giri's media advisor revealed that during the initiation ceremony, Powell Jobs received the sacred Kali Beej Mantra. Her offerings as guru dakshina remain undisclosed. Powell Jobs, intrigued by the guru-shishya tradition, seeks to expand her knowledge on Sanatan philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

