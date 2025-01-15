Thrills and Tragedy at Palamedu's Jallikattu Festival

The energetic and pulsating spectacle of Jallikattu took place in Palamedu, drawing huge crowds for the second day of the famous bull-taming event. Over 900 bull tamers attempted to showcase their strength and skill as they vied for impressive prizes, including tractors, cars, and gold coins.

This year's competition featured 930 bulls across nine rounds, and the district administration, led by collector M S Sangeetha, ensured the event ran smoothly. The presence of ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and G Moorthy added stature to the event, as they handed out awards to the successful contestants.

While many celebrated victories, the event also faced somber moments, such as when a bull was fatally injured in an arena mishap. This incident cast a shadow over an otherwise vibrant celebration, reminding participants and spectators of the risks inherent in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)