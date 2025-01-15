Sudip Pandey: Sudden Farewell to a Bhojpuri Gem

Sudip Pandey, a celebrated name in the Bhojpuri film industry, has passed away due to a heart attack, as reported by a source close to his family. The tragic event occurred on Wednesday morning, leaving the film fraternity reeling.

Sudip was lauded for his performances in Bhojpuri hits like 'Pyar Mein', 'Balwa', and 'Dharti'. He transitioned to Hindi cinema with 'V for Victor' in 2019 and had recently embarked on shooting the sequel of 'Paro Patna Wali'. His unforeseen death has struck a chord among fans and colleagues alike, casting a shadow of mourning.

Social media tributes have been pouring in, capturing the collective grief. One fan wrote, "RIP... may your soul rest in peace," while another commented, "Gone too soon." An official statement from Sudip's family is yet to be released. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)