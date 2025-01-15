Left Menu

Unearthing Bonds: The Matrilineal Society of Ancient Celtic Britain

A new study reveals that female family ties were central to social networks in Celtic societies of Britain before the Roman invasion. Analysis of ancient DNA suggests women remained in their communities, managing land and property, while men from outside joined through marriage. This matrilocal tradition marks a rarity in historical patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Recent research has unveiled the pivotal role female family ties played in Celtic societies of ancient Britain, prior to Roman conquest. The study analyzed ancient DNA from a cemetery in Dorset, discovering that two-thirds of individuals descended from a single maternal line.

This pattern, known as matrilocality, where women remain in their native social networks and men marry in, is uncommon in history, challenging previous archaeological assumptions about Iron Age Britain.

Findings from the study suggest a more egalitarian society than the contemporaneous Roman world, with women likely managing land and property, although not necessarily holding political power.

