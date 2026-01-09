Mira-Bhayander's Transformative Civic Future: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Plans
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscores the importance of the January 15 civic polls for Mira Bhayander's development. His plans include infrastructure projects and social programs, targeting improvements in connectivity, housing, and health. Fadnavis encourages corporators to focus on sustainable regional growth and women's economic empowerment.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared the upcoming January 15 civic polls as a pivotal moment for the future development of Mira Bhayander. He urged voters to support the BJP to ensure progress in the region.
Fadnavis announced several infrastructure projects, including coastal roads and sea links to better connect Mira Bhayander to Mumbai. Additionally, he reassured residents that the controversial Dongri car shed project, part of the metro line 9, will be scrapped to safeguard the environment.
A commitment to enhancing civic amenities was evidenced by plans to concretize all development roads and expand healthcare coverage under the Arogya Yojana. Fadnavis also announced funding for cultural centers to maintain Mira Bhayander's diverse identity, alongside innovative policies for slum redevelopment and women's economic empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
