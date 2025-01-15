Left Menu

'Gangasagar Mela 2023: A Spectacular Confluence of Faith and Tradition'

Over 11 million pilgrims visited the Gangasagar Mela for a holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. Despite the cold, the event progressed safely with extensive security measures. A clean-up campaign was initiated post-event to restore the area.

In a breathtaking display of faith and tradition, over 11 million pilgrims gathered at the Gangasagar Mela to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal. The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti saw pilgrims braving the cold to perform the sacred ritual, which continued from January 14 morning to the next morning, unfazed despite six fatalities due to weather-related ailments.

Enhanced security and emergency readiness defined this year's event, as nearly 13,000 police officials and 2,500 civil defence personnel ensured the smooth conduct of the festival. The event, which ran concurrently with the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a national campaign led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a national status for Gangasagar Mela.

The aftermath of the grand congregation saw committed efforts for ecological restoration, as the authorities aimed to restore the fairgrounds and beaches to their pristine state with a dedicated clean-up drive on January 16. This initiative illustrates the fusion of tradition and modern consciousness at the heart of the Gangasagar Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

