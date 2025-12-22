Metamorphosis 2025: A Creative Confluence in Mumbai’s MediaVerse
Metamorphosis 2025, organized by MET Institute of Mass Media in Mumbai, was a grand festival celebrating innovation and storytelling in media. It featured notable speakers like Manoj Bajpayee and Sonakshi Sinha, engaging students in creative exploration. Competitions and events marked the festival, highlighting student talent and education in media industries.
- Country:
- India
Metamorphosis 2025 launched in Mumbai as a dynamic celebration of media innovation led by MET Institute of Mass Media. The festival, themed 'MediaVerse,' highlighted evolving multimedia creation and storytelling, drawing students from 35 colleges.
The event featured industry icons like Manoj Bajpayee and Prahlad Kakar, who inspired students through engaging sessions and discussions. MET's leadership emphasized creativity and professional readiness among students, with extensive participation across various activities.
Concluding with awards, including the world's largest trophy, the festival showcased MET's commitment to media education. Participants praised Metamorphosis as an unforgettable experience, anticipating its expansion in the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Political Power Play: Shiv Sena and MNS Alliance Talks
Keystone Realtors to Launch Luxury Project in Mumbai with Rs 3,000 Crore Potential
Fire Erupts in Mumbai: Gas Leak Triggers Morning Blaze
Congress and VBA Strategize for Mumbai Municipal Elections
Shinde Rallies Shiv Sena for Navi Mumbai Municipal Victory