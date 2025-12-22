Left Menu

Metamorphosis 2025: A Creative Confluence in Mumbai’s MediaVerse

Metamorphosis 2025, organized by MET Institute of Mass Media in Mumbai, was a grand festival celebrating innovation and storytelling in media. It featured notable speakers like Manoj Bajpayee and Sonakshi Sinha, engaging students in creative exploration. Competitions and events marked the festival, highlighting student talent and education in media industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:27 IST
Metamorphosis 2025 launched in Mumbai as a dynamic celebration of media innovation led by MET Institute of Mass Media. The festival, themed 'MediaVerse,' highlighted evolving multimedia creation and storytelling, drawing students from 35 colleges.

The event featured industry icons like Manoj Bajpayee and Prahlad Kakar, who inspired students through engaging sessions and discussions. MET's leadership emphasized creativity and professional readiness among students, with extensive participation across various activities.

Concluding with awards, including the world's largest trophy, the festival showcased MET's commitment to media education. Participants praised Metamorphosis as an unforgettable experience, anticipating its expansion in the coming years.

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

