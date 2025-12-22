Metamorphosis 2025: A Creative Confluence in Mumbai’s MediaVerse

Metamorphosis 2025 launched in Mumbai as a dynamic celebration of media innovation led by MET Institute of Mass Media. The festival, themed 'MediaVerse,' highlighted evolving multimedia creation and storytelling, drawing students from 35 colleges.

The event featured industry icons like Manoj Bajpayee and Prahlad Kakar, who inspired students through engaging sessions and discussions. MET's leadership emphasized creativity and professional readiness among students, with extensive participation across various activities.

Concluding with awards, including the world's largest trophy, the festival showcased MET's commitment to media education. Participants praised Metamorphosis as an unforgettable experience, anticipating its expansion in the coming years.

