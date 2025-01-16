Eco Revolution at Maha Kumbh: Steel Plates and Cloth Bags Replace Plastic
The Maha Kumbh has initiated a 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign led by RSS figure Krishna Gopal to eliminate plastic use at the congregation. Visitors receive cloth bags and community kitchens use collected steel plates and glasses, aiming for a plastic-free event.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh Mela is taking significant eco-conscious strides through the distribution of cloth bags and steel utensils to participants. In a bold move to eliminate plastic from the religious congregation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is spearheading the 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign.
Launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road, the initiative sees RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal advocating for a plastic-free society. He emphasized collective responsibility and the adoption of reusable cloth bags.
Around 70,000 cloth bags have been dispensed, and 2 million steel plates and glasses sourced nationwide are now used in local langars and food stalls. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also backed eco-friendly practices at the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
