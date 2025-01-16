The Storyteller: A Journey of Friendship and Self-Discovery through Cinema

The much-anticipated film, The Storyteller, draws from Satyajit Ray’s renowned short story to deliver a heartwarming cinematic journey. It will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28, as revealed by the streaming service on Thursday.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, The Storyteller features a stellar cast, including actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathy, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. The film delves into themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the transformative power of storytelling.

Having been showcased at prestigious film festivals such as Toronto, Palm Springs, and Busan, The Storyteller has already earned accolades, including the Best Indian Feature Film at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2023. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and others, the film's soundtrack is composed by Hriju Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)