Dramatic Burglary Attempt on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan

CCTV footage captured an intruder who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home. The attacker, who likely gained access earlier, escaped via the stairs. Khan is recovering after surgery, and police are investigating, treating it as an attempted burglary and attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:07 IST
CCTV footage has recorded a dramatic incident in which an intruder repeatedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan inside his residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning. The assailant, whose identity remains unknown, is currently the focus of an intensified investigation by ten police teams.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the intruder did not forcibly enter the 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building, where Khan resides. Instead, it is believed he may have entered at some earlier time during the night. The attack took place around 2:30 AM, after which the assailant fled via a staircase, with CCTV footage capturing his escape on the sixth floor.

Khan's house-help, who initially raised the alarm, sustained a minor knife injury during the incident. She reported the crime to the local police, citing attempted murder and trespassing. Meanwhile, Khan, after being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, underwent surgery to remove the knife and is reported to be out of danger. Khan's representatives described the incident as a 'burglary attempt' in a media statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

